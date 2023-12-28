Delhi health minister takes stock of LNJP Hospital's Covid preparedness

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the LNJP Hospital on Thursday to take stock of its preparedness for COVID-19 and asserted that the facility is fully geared to deal with any exigencies.

Bharadwaj told PTI Video that arrangements for conducting RT-PCR tests have been made outside the hospital and there is modern equipment at the health facility. He said no Covid patient is admitted in the hospital at present.

"Following the oxygen shortage that was seen during the Covid wave in Delhi and across the country, the hospital now has piped oxygen supply through a centralised system," he said.

Asked if the Delhi government is planning to reserve any beds for Covid patients, the minister said only four people are currently hospitalised with the infection in the city.

"If you reserve beds, where will those patients who have surgeries planned or have suffered from strokes or heart attacks go? We are monitoring the situation and, if need be, will reserve beds. There are only four patients who have been hospitalised," he said.

Later in a statement, he said a separate ward has been set up at LNJP Hospital for Covid patients with approximately 20 beds and all necessary facilities arranged to address issues related to the viral disease.

"Currently, the entire ward is empty as there hasn't been any confirmed case of a Covid patient in the hospital yet. However, continuous screening of patients with Covid-related symptoms is ongoing," Bharadwaj said.

"As soon as any Covid-related patient is confirmed, they will be immediately admitted and treatment will commence. Almost all preparations in the hospital have been completed and further preparations will be made, as per the evolving situation," he added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported its first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. The 52-year-old female patient was vaccinated against the virus.

The patient has now recovered and returned home, Bharadwaj said, adding that although this variant is considered less dangerous than the previous ones, "it's crucial not to be negligent".

"Vaccination was for the old variants (of the virus). The new variants have bypassed vaccines. But the latest variant is causing a mild disease. People should understand that this is a new variant," Bharadwaj said.

The health minister mentioned that directives have been issued to all hospitals under the Delhi government to maintain preparations for dealing with COVID-19.

"Although there isn't any alarming situation in Delhi at the moment, as a precautionary measure, instructions have been given to all hospitals to ensure readiness. This is to handle any emergencies more effectively in the future," he said.

"We hope that there won't be any such issues but it's essential for us to remain vigilant and cautious. In this context, directives have been given to all hospitals to maintain their preparedness," the minister stated.

If any negligence is found in any hospital, strict action will be taken against the administration, Bharadwaj said.

Earlier, LNJP Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said there is no reason to panic.

"This (JN.1) is a sub-variant of Omicron. The symptoms are mild and rarely do people get a severe infection. However, those who have diabetes, a liver-related disease or are on dialysis should get themselves tested if they show symptoms," he said.

"If you are immunocompromised, you should wear a mask while visiting crowded places or hospitals. Opt for a balanced diet, including fruits," he added. PTI SLB SZM