Delhi health minister urges LG for strict action against professor accused of sexual harassment

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take strict action against an assistant professor of a state-run medical college for allegedly sexually harassing two women students.

Advertisment

In a communication to the LG, Bharadwaj also alleged that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was "trying to defend the accused".

The incident pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of two medical students at a Delhi government-run hospital by an assistant professor in the department of pharmacology on January 31.

Emphasising that despite his specific directions to bring such incidents to his knowledge immediately, the minister said the health secretary did not bother to act.

Advertisment

Bharadwaj also attached a note dated March 18 he had sent to the chief secretary to say that he came to know about the incident only through social media on Monday.

In the note, Bharadwaj had directed the chief secretary to suspend the accused assistant professor and initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. He had also sought the transfer of the director principal of the medical college and the head of the department of pharmacology.

In his communication to the LG, Bharadwaj alleged that the FIR in the case was only registered on February 22 and during this period the students were being "pressurised" to withdraw their complaints.

He said the chief secretary should have directed the health department to expedite the process. Bharadwaj also urged the LG to remove the director principal for being "uncooperative" with the two students. PTI SLB IJT IJT