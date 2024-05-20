Delhi: Heatwave conditions likely during day, mercury expected to touch 45 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness an uncomfortably hot Monday with the mercury expected to settle at 45 degrees Celsius during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisment

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 43 per cent.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and strong surface winds during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 45 degrees Celsius.