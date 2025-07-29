Delhi: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, power outages in markets

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Tuesday morning led to waterlogging in several commercial areas, including Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk among others, affecting shopkeepers and slowing down business activity.

The situation turned grim as three to four feet of water accumulated in areas like Qutub Road, Teliwara, Crockery Market, Toliyawali Gali, Rui Mandi, Gandhi Market and Pan Mandi, making it difficult for even pedestrians to move around, the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association said.

Association chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma said the entire area remained waterlogged for hours, bringing commercial activity to a halt.

"As soon as it rains, the electricity goes out for several hours in Sadar Bazar. Power was cut off to prevent any risk of short circuits or electric shocks as water had seeped into many shops," the association claimed.

"We have been raising complaints with the Delhi Jal Board and Municipal Corporation for years, but the drains are neither cleaned nor maintained. The 100-year-old drainage system has completely collapsed," Pamma added.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) in Connaught Place shared videos of waterlogging in several blocks of the commercial complex.

The outer-circle shops and the service tunnel in the middle circle which houses critical electrical wiring were also reportedly inundated.

The association said that traffic movement was severely affected in the morning and both pedestrians and shop owners faced difficulties due to flooding.

People in the Sadar Bazaar market area were seen wading through waist-deep water, as heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging and water entered several shops in markets like Kamla Nagar and Chandni Chowk.

The city recorded 63.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am at its primary weather station in Safdarjung, while the other stations reported varying amounts: Ridge recorded 129.4 mm, Ayanagar 23 mm, Lodhi Road 64.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 44.4 mm, and Pusa 37.5 mm, according to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre. PTI SHB AS AS