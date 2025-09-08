Delhi High Court Bar Association urges lawyers to help flood victims

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Monday thanked its members for their contribution in helping provide essential assistance in the form of food, shelter and medical aid to the victims of the recent floods in Punjab and other parts of the country.

"The DHCBA stands in solidarity with the residents of the affected regions in this hour of grave distress and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," the association said in a statement.

"The Delhi High Court Bar Association expresses its deepest concern and anguish at the unprecedented devastation caused by the recent floods in the state of Punjab and other parts of the country, which have resulted in extensive loss of life and property," the statement added.