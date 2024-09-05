Delhi High Court threatens Wikipedia with blockade over non-compliance

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a stern warning along with contempt of court notice to Wikipedia, hinting at the possibility of a blockade in India if the online encyclopedia does not comply with court orders.

This development comes after Wikipedia allegedly failed to adhere to a directive from the court concerning the disclosure of information related to edits made on the Wikipedia page of ANI (Asian News International).

The controversy erupted when ANI filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, alleging that Wikipedia had not complied with previous court orders to reveal details about individuals who had edited ANI's Wikipedia page.

The page in question had content that ANI claimed was defamatory, suggesting that ANI had been used as a propaganda tool.

This led to a heated exchange in the courtroom where the court's frustration with Wikipedia's non-compliance was palpable.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, "If you don't like India, please don't work in India. We will ask the government to block Wikipedia!"

Wikipedia, known for its open-editing model, has often found itself in legal battles worldwide over content moderation and the right to information.

While some argue that Wikipedia, like any entity operating in India, must adhere to local laws, others are concerned about the implications for free speech and the potential chilling effect on online content platforms.

"This could set a precedent where any content deemed unfavorable by local courts or authorities might face similar threats," commented a digital rights lawyer who wished to remain anonymous.

Wikipedia, for its part, has not issued an official statement directly addressing the court's remarks but has historically defended its model of user-generated content and the challenges in tracking individual edits due to privacy concerns.