Delhi High Court to sit on first, third Saturday of every month

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday notified that it would hold court on the first and third Saturday of every month.

The decision was notified by the high court on its website.

According to the notice, the decision was taken by the full court of the high court on December 22, 2025.

"It has been resolved by Hon'ble the Full Court, in its meeting held on 22.12.2025, that the first and third Saturday of every month shall be Court sitting days for this Court," said the notice.

Till now, the high court had five working days in a week, with the court usually remaining closed on Saturday and Sunday.