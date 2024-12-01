Delhi: Hindu College alumni reunite to celebrate hostel memories

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Hindu College hosted a special alumni meet, bringing together former residents of its historic boys hostel from across decades to celebrate their shared bond.

The event held on Saturday attracted alumni from states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, and Gujarat, as well as from countries like Switzerland and the United States, who reminisced about their time at the hostel.

A highlight of the evening was the distribution of unique mementos, crafted from the wooden remains of the hostel's old furniture, symbolizing the lasting connection between alumni and their alma mater.

In a heartwarming gesture, two former hostel mess workers were honoured with sweat shirts and mementos, joining the celebrations that featured dance and music.

Folk songs from Punjab, Bihar, and Assam added a nostalgic charm to the evening.

Bollywood director Nalin Singh, one of the organisers, emphasised the informal camaraderie among attendees, saying, "If you were a junior at the hostel, you address your seniors as 'sir.' If you were a senior, you simply love your juniors. The protocols of the outside world are kept outside." Reflecting on the reunion, Singh added, "It was an emotional moment, reconnecting with people we lived with 20-30 years ago. This gathering brought back a flood of cherished memories." Hindu College is known for its strong alumni network, which supports the institution in various ways, contributing to its recent top rankings in the NIRF 2024. PTI SJJ OZ OZ