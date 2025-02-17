Delhi: Hindu College celebrates 126 years, MoE Pradhan lauds its 'pioneering spirit' in innovation

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi University’s Hindu College celebrated its 126th Founder’s Day on Monday, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praising the institution’s "pioneering spirit" in education, innovation, and social impact.

The event, held in honour of late Krishna Dass Gurwale, was attended by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh as the guest of honor, an official statement of the Hindu College said.

Pradhan congratulated the college community for its continued excellence and highlighted its role in shaping future leaders.

He specifically commended the college’s fragrance formulation skill training program, which has empowered 30 internally displaced women from Manipur, contributing to economic growth and social stability.

He also praised the development of sustainable, high-performance air purifiers by students and faculty, underscoring the college’s contributions to public health and environmental sustainability.

"Hindu College continues to set benchmarks in academia, innovation, and social impact. It is not just an institution but a driving force behind India’s educational progress," Pradhan said.

In a post on X Pradhan wrote, "Founded by Krishan Dass Gurwale to stem the tide against Macaulay’s attempt to destroy India’s education system and culture, Hindu College has carved an unparalleled legacy in shaping India’s intellectual, cultural and national identity." The path of progress and prosperity on which India stands today has been paved by Hindu College, he said in the post.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh reflected on the college’s 126-year legacy, urging students to align their ambitions with the vision of a developed India by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Education not only shapes individual capabilities but also drives national progress," he added.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava presented the annual report, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to skill-oriented and capacity-building education.

She highlighted its dynamic ecosystem that nurtures start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures, noting that students have successfully launched businesses in customer services, healthy food, and innovative beverages.

During the event, distinguished individuals were felicitated for their contributions to the college. Sant Sanganeria, Founding Chairman and Managing Director of Ultra International Limited, received the 'Shiksha Utthan Shiromani Award.' Subodh Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Siddho Mal Group, and Lalit Bhasin, Chairman of the Boys' Hostel Development Committee, were honoured with the 'Saarthak Samman.' Rajesh Mehra, Founding Director of Jaguar Industries, was recognized for his contributions.

The inauguration of the newly expanded Hindu College Library was a highlight of the event. It is a four-floor state-of-the-art facility, supported by the Jaquar Foundation, also housing the S N P Punj Memorial Knowledge Center for e-learning.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony recognizing academic toppers from Delhi University and Hindu College, followed by a cultural program at the Sports Complex showcasing student talent. PTI MHS SHB MHS OZ OZ