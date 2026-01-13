Delhi history-sheeter dies in Gurugram after being shot; probe on

Gurugram, Jan 13 (PTI) A Delhi history-sheeter died after being shot near Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48 in the late evening on Tuesday, police said.

The history-sheeter drove himself to the toll plaza in a Bolero car and stopped near an ambulance parked there. He asked for assistance to take him to the hospital, they added.

He was rushed to a hospital in the toll ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating the matter, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Ojha, a resident of Delhi, who has 16 criminal cases registered against him. Two pistols, two magazines and 26 cartridges were also recovered from his car, police said.

His body has been shifted to a mortuary, and his family has been informed, they added.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said the teams of Kherki Daula police station and Manesar crime unit have been deployed to investigate the matter. It is currently being investigated whether the history-sheeter was murdered or shot in an incident.

"We are also investigating in which area he was shot," Kherki Daula SHO Krishan Kumar said. PTI COR PRK