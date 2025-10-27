Delhi: History-sheeter wanted for firing incident on Diwali night arrested after encounter

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old man wanted for a firing incident on Diwali night was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony, officials said on Monday.

Bharat alias Teja, a resident of Taimur Nagar, sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the encounter, following which he was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, police said.

The accused is a habitual offender with a history of involvement in nine criminal cases, including attempt to murder, Arms Act violations, Excise Act offences, and voluntarily causing hurt, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Bharat was wanted in an attempt to murder case in New Friends Colony earlier this month, the DCP said.

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession while two empty cartridges were seized from the spot, he added.

"On the intervening night of October 20-21, a PCR call was received reporting a quarrel and gunfire between two 'bad characters'. During investigation, it was found that Bharat and his associates had opened fire at the complainant before fleeing," the officer said.

One of Bharat's associates, Azam, was later arrested, he said.

On the intervening night of October 26-27, police received a tip-off about Bharat’s movement near the Aastha Kunj Park.

"Around midnight, police spotted a suspicious person near the park. When surrounded, he drew a pistol and fired at the police. One bullet struck the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused on the leg," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Bharat revealed that he often carried a weapon to threaten people and was at the park on the night of the encounter to intimidate locals, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI