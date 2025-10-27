Delhi: History-sheeter wanted in firing incident held after encounter

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old man wanted for opening fire on Diwali night was arrested after a gunfight in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said on Monday.

Bharat alias Teja, a resident of Taimur Nagar, was shot in his left leg and was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, they said.

The police said Bharat is a habitual offender and has an involvement in nine criminal cases, including that of attempted murder, Arms Act, and Excise Act offences.

Bharat was booked in an attempted murder case in New Friends Colony earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession and two empty cartridges were seized from the spot, he added.

"On the intervening night of October 20 and 21 (Diwali night), a PCR call was received reporting a quarrel and gunfire between two 'bad characters' of the area. An FIR was registered, and during investigation, it was revealed that Bharat and his associates had opened fire at the complainant before fleeing," the officer said.

One of his associates, Azam, was later arrested, he said.

On the night of the incident, police received a tip-off about Bharat's presence near Aastha Kunj Park.

"Around midnight, the team spotted a suspicious person near the park. When he was surrounded, he drew a pistol and fired at the police. The bullet struck the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in the leg," the officer said.

During interrogation, Bharat revealed he usually carried a weapon to threaten people in the area and was in the park that night to intimidate locals, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARB VN VN