Delhi hit-and-run case: Police record statement of injured biker

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday said that they have recorded the statement of the biker who was injured in a hit-and-run incident involving an allegedly inebriated excise official in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, officials said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Jhandewalan Temple when DANICS officer Ramesh Chander Meena allegedly in an inebriated state hit a bike and dragged it for two kilometres before both the vehicles went up in flames.

The bike rider, Aditya Singh (18), a resident of Sultanpuri, had escaped with minor injuries, they added.

According to a police official, Singh is an employee of a real estate company, and rides part-time for a bike taxi company.

Singh's statement has been recorded and he narrated the sequence of events, the official said.

On Saturday late night, he was on his bike when Meena allegedly rammed his Hyundai Creta car from behind.

Singh fell on the ground, however, his bike got stuck under the car, which was dragged for over two kilometers, a police officer said.

Singh received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said both the vehicles went up in into flames and Meena fled from the spot.

Meena, who is posted as a deputy commissioner (excise), was booked for negligent and rash driving. He was arrested and later got bail, the officer said. Police said Meena was under the influence of alcohol and returning home after partying in central Delhi. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY