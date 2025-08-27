Delhi hit-and-run: CCTV shows teen driver halting, then speeding off, dragging victim for 600 metres

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly mowing down a factory worker with his car in Delhi's Samaypur Badli and dragging him for a substantial distance, an officer said on Wednesday.

Preliminary probe and CCTV showed that the victim came under the front portion of the car Saturday evening and was dragged for around 600 metres before he was dumped near the NDPL office gate number 5.

The CCTV footage of the incident captures a chilling sequence in which the accused, driving a red car, is seen ramming into the victim and dragging him along the road as the latter desperately tries to break free.

The visuals further show the car coming to a brief halt for a few seconds, only for the driver to accelerate once again at high speed, leaving behind the victim’s shoes scattered on the road.

"Despite stopping for a while, the driver, who was aware that the injured man was stuck underneath the car, chose to drive further," the officer said, adding that police have registered an FIR of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 7 pm August 23 at Samaypur Badli police station reporting that a man had been severely injured in a road accident.

When the team reached the spot, they found Sujeet Mandal (32) lying unconscious with multiple injuries. He was later declared dead at Burari Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) V Hareshwar Swami.

Mandal was a worker at a PVC pipe factory and a resident of Raja Vihar in Badli Industrial Area. He was identified by the victim's brother-in-law, Jitesh, the DCP said.

Police traced the car to a house in the Mandoli area after analysing CCTV footage from the factory and nearby areas.

During the investigation, it was found that the driver was a class 11 student, the DCP said.

The vehicle, registered in the name of the boy's sister, was seized. The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was sent to a 14-day correctional home, the DCP added.

Police said the boy had initially gone to a mechanic to get the car repaired. "The vehicle was first being driven by the mechanic, but later the juvenile took over the wheel. After driving a short distance, he hit the victim. His parents will also be held accountable under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act," the officer said.

Jitesh, the victim's brother-in-law, demanded strict punishment for the minor, alleging that the boy's actions were deliberate and inhuman.

"Strict action must be taken against the boy, who knowingly dragged him under his wheels and left him to die. We know that he has been apprehended, but justice should be swift," Jitesh said.

He added that the family was shattered as Mandal was the sole breadwinner. "My brother-in-law worked hard in the factory to feed his family. He had no enmity with anyone. What happened to him is unimaginable. He did not deserve such a cruel death," he said. PTI BM SSJ SSJ SKY SKY