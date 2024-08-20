Delhi hit by morning showers, waterlogging leads to traffic snarls

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi woke up to an overcast sky on Tuesday as early morning showers lashed the city, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas, with the maximum temperature settling at 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 71 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the early hours, downtown Ridge recorded 72.4 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 28.7 mm, Lodi Road recorded 25.6 mm and Ayanagar recorded 2.2 mm, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Southwesterly winds are feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea into the Monsoon trough, which is passing through Delhi. Additionally, cold, dry air associated with a localised, weak western disturbance has interacted with warm, moist monsoonal winds, resulting in the intense early morning showers in Delhi, according to the IMD.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain for Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 268 mm of rainfall in August, which is 70 per cent above normal, according to the IMD data.

According to the weather department, Delhi's normal seasonal rainfall is nearly 650 mm for the entire monsoon season.

However, in 2024, the city has recorded 62 per cent above the normal rainfall so far.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, has recorded 716 mm of rainfall, whereas the expected rainfall for August is supposed to be 442 mm.

According to data released by the civic body, the MCD's central control room received 41 complaints about waterlogging and fallen trees between 6 am and 6 pm.

Of these, 29 were related to waterlogging and 11 concerned fallen trees.

Meanwhile, due to the downpour, traffic was affected on several roads, including Nigam Bodh Ghat, Chatta Rail Chowk, Mangi Bridge, Mundka, IP Marg, Minto Bridge, and Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa, along with other locations, according to the traffic police.

Waterlogging was reported in areas such as the Minto Bridge underpass, Feroz Shah Road, Patel Chowk Metro Station area, and Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg.

Visuals circulating on social media show water entering the road under the Minto Bridge, with an auto-rickshaw submerged in the waterlogged Minto Road.

The police have also issued traffic advisories for Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Ch. Fateh Singh Marg, and the railway underbridge in Azad Market. PTI NSM AS AS