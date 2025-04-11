Delhi hit with sudden dust storm and rain, trees uprooted in many parts

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Strong dust storms and gusty winds followed by rain hit the national capital on Friday evening, causing trees to be uprooted in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

The national capital saw a sudden change in weather in the evening, with sharp temperature drops at weather stations. At Palam, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius and at Safdarjung weather station, the mercury dipped by 7 degrees Celsius due to the dust storm, the weather office said.

Civic bodies have received more than 20 calls on uprooted trees in several parts, including Feroz Shah Road, Ashoka Road, Mandi House, and Connaught Place, and it led to traffic congestion.

Thunderstorms led to power disruptions in several parts of the city, primarily due to trees and branches falling on electricity cables. An electric pole has also fallen at ITO.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, which indicates that residents should "be prepared" and "take action" as per its colour-coded advisory.

The IMD has recommended that people stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel, among other things.

According to the IMD, wind speed data showed that IGI Airport reported gusts of wind at 74 kmph, Pragati Maidan at 70 kmph, and Lodhi Road at 69 kmph. Wind speeds ranged from 37 kmph in Najafgarh to 56 kmph in Safdarjung.

The New Delhi Municipal Council received eight calls related to tree falls in Connaught Place, Jor Bagh, Patel Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg, among others. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received four calls for fallen trees in New Delhi, Kalkaji and Shahdara between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The PWD said it has received 10 complaints, while the fire department received two calls on tree falls.

The dust storm and isolated rain during the evening led to localised disruptions in power supply in some parts of North Delhi, primarily due to branches of trees and other objects falling on electrical lines, said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

Parts of Narela, Bawana, Badli and Mangolpuri were affected. Additionally, some disruptions were observed in high-tension and low-tension networks, he said.

The maintenance teams were immediately mobilised to address the situation. Power supply has been restored in most areas, with efforts ongoing to resolve issues in a few remaining pockets, he added.

BSES Operations and Maintenance teams were also on high alert. In most cases, the power supply was restored promptly. However, in some areas, it took slightly longer in view of safety concerns, a BSES spokesperson said.

Given the weather situation in the city, the IMD advised people to stay indoors and avoid unessential travel.

It said that there was a risk of injury to people and cattle in open areas, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor harm to 'kutcha' houses and huts, and the possibility of loose objects being blown away.

It also recommended taking shelter in safe places -- not under trees -- and avoiding contact with concrete surfaces. People are urged to unplug electrical appliances, exit water bodies immediately, and stay away from objects that conduct electricity till the weather improves.

Delhi witnessed sunny weather during the day but by evening, the sky turned cloudy.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal, according to the Met office. Humidity levels ranged between 69 and 61 per cent.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could dip to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement, shifting from the 'poor' to the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 164 at 4 pm, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI NSM SKY SKY