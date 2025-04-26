Delhi Home Minister urges people to help identify overstaying Pakistani nationals

New Delhi, April 26 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday appealed to people to help identify Pakistani nationals overstaying in the national capital, and inform the nearest police station immediately, a statement said.

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas (except Long Term Visas and Diplomatic and Official visas) issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Deadlines from April 26 to April 29 to exit India have also been prescribed for Pakistani nationals in this regard and henceforth no new visas would be issued to them, the statement read.

In pursuance of the decision of the Government of India, Sood in a statement said that they have already advised police to identify all Pakistani nationals who are illegally overstaying in the national capital and coordinate with other agencies concerned for their deportation.

The Delhi government unequivocally shares the security concerns resulting from the illegal overstay of Pakistani nationals, the minister's office said.

He urged all Delhi residents to cooperate with the law enforcing authorities and pass on any relevant information about any suspected Pakistani nationals overstaying in the national capital, without any delay, the statement added. PTI VIT BUN HIG