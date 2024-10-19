Delhi: Homeless man beaten to death near Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old homeless was beaten to death allegedly by a group of residents in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the outer Delhi's Karan Vihar locality at 4 am, they said.

The victim, Sandeep alias Bhura, hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

According to a police statement, Sandeep stole into a house in the early hours with the intention to burgle it, but he was caught and thrashed by the locals.

The beating caused his death, it said.

Police have arrested some people in connection with the death and booked them under section 103/3(5) (murder by a group) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI ALK VN VN