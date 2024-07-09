Delhi: Homeless man kills friend over money dispute, surrenders at police station

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A man, after allegedly stabbing his friend to death over money dispute, surrendered at a police station in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Both the accused and victim are homeless and lived near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here, they said.

According to the police, the accused, Rajan (45), reached the Parliament Street police station with a knife in his hand on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Rajan was immediately taken into custody and, during interrogation, he revealed that he had murdered his friend, Banne (25), over some money dispute near the gurdwara, the police said. A team from the police station was sent to the spot, where the victim was found, a police officer said. Banne was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said, adding that he had stab wounds on his chest and abdomen. Further investigations were underway into the matter, the police said. PTI ALK BHJ BHJ