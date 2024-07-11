Delhi: Homes half-submerged as Munak canal water enters Bawana after breach

New Delhi, July 11 (PTI) Shivam Kumar, a resident of JJ Colony, woke up to noise in the early hours on Thursday when his house and neighbourhood were partially submerged in flooding.

The water from the Munak canal entered parts of Bawana after a breach causing troubles to the residents in many areas.

Speaking about the waterlogging due to the breach, resident Mohina said, "As the water has entered our home, we cannot go inside. We cannot cook food for our kids, and there is no safe place to keep them at a distance as they do not understand the situation and are playing in the flooded water in the area." Another affected resident Arun Kumar said people were facing problems in meeting basic needs like drinking water and food because of the flooding.

"We are unable to do anything; everything has come to a halt and we cannot even cook food. Kids are playing in the water because they do not understand the situation," he said.

A breach in one of the sub-branches of the Munak canal, which supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, was reported late on Wednesday night.

"I woke up to noise in the late night and saw that my house and the neighbourhood were partially submerged. After waking up my family members, we all hurriedly came out from the home to find out what had happened," said Kumar.

The pictures and videos of the locals wading through waist-deep water in Bawana's JJ colony area, water-logged houses, schools and hospitals went viral on the social media.

"Drinking water is also not available. We have kids and elderly people in our home; it's difficult to manage such a situation as there is no place for them to rest," another affected woman said.

"The repair work has started on a war-footing to plug the breach. We are in regular touch with Haryana. After the breach was reported in the CLC embankment, water released into it from Kakroi head was diverted to another sub-branch of the Munak canal," Delhi Water Minister Atishi said.