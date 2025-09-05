Delhi honours 118 teachers on Teachers' Day, launches literacy programme

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday felicitated 118 teachers with the State Teachers' Award 2025 and launched 'Nipun Sankalp', a programme aimed at strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy.

On the occasion, an exhibition on educational initiatives and innovations was mounted through 11 thematic stalls.

What was on showcase were sections on the CM Shri Schools, Samagra Shiksha, Vidyanjali, vocational training, language labs, sports education, and the work of such schools as Sardar Patel and Bal Bharati.

A National Emblem installation and a digital exhibition, 'Virasat bhi Vikas bhi', traced the history of Indian education from the Vedic period to the modern era.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event, as did Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Sood said Teachers' Day was a reminder of the larger purpose of education and the contribution of teachers in shaping future generations.

Two Delhi-based teachers -- Pinki, an assistant teacher with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Deepsika Dandhu, a government school teacher were recognised for special awards at the recommendation of the Ministry of Education.

Sood said the government has set a target to convert all classrooms from classes 9 to 12 into smart classrooms and expand green initiatives such as the Ek Pedh Ke Naam 2.0 campaign under which tree plantation drives are being carried out in schools.

"Teachers' Day is not just about honouring individuals, but celebrating the collective knowledge and dedication of educators who are driving change in classrooms," he added. PTI SHB VN VN