Delhi hospital conducts 3-way kidney swap transplant, saves 3 lives

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Three patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease received a new lease of life after successfully undergoing three-way paired kidney transplant involving six simultaneous surgeries.

The procedure was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where three families came together to exchange donors after blood-group mismatches made direct donation impossible, according to the statement.

All six -- the three recipients and their respective donors -- have recovered well and were discharged within a week, it said.

The recipients were Shadab Ali (36) from West Bengal, Joginder Kumar (52) from Delhi, and Vinod Kumar (51) from Bihar -- all dependent on regular dialysis.

Shadab was suffering from IgA Nephropathy along with Peripheral Neuropathy, a complication linked to chronic kidney disease, according to the hospital.

Joginder had previously faced a failed transplant and had poor heart function, while Vinod had a history of coronary artery disease and had undergone bypass surgery before his kidneys deteriorated.

Although each patient had a willing donor at home, none matched their blood group.

Their families therefore opted for a paired kidney exchange, where donors are matched across families to create medically compatible pairs. Under this arrangement, Shadab’s wife Simran Parveen donated her kidney to Joginder; Joginder’s sister Suman donated to Vinod; and Vinod’s wife Poonam Devi donated to Shadab.

Explaining the complexity involved, Dr Dinesh Khullar, Group Chairman, Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine, said paired transplants are becoming increasingly crucial as living donors decline and mismatches rise due to previous transplants, transfusions or pregnancies.

He said that advanced APKD-based software was used to scientifically match the three pairs, ensuring transparency and safety.

The transplant surgeries were led by Dr Anant Kumar, Chairman, Urology, Renal Transplant and Robotics, along with a multidisciplinary team that operated across six theatres between 8 am and 3 pm.

“Coordinating six simultaneous surgeries involving patients with cardiac and neurological complications required precision and immense trust between the families,” Dr Kumar said.

Meanwhile, in another case a newborn delivered at just 24 weeks of pregnancy and weighing only 640 grams has survived after spending 90 days in the NICU, doctors said on Thursday.

The baby, born extremely premature with underdeveloped lungs and multiple organ complications, required continuous ventilatory support and intensive monitoring from the moment of birth.

The treatment was carried out at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where a team of paediatricians and neonatologists managed the infant’s critical condition through round-the-clock care, advanced respiratory support and careful fluid and medication management.

The baby’s weight had dropped to 550 grams during the initial days, but doctors said steady progress was made with specialised neonatal intervention.

Dr Rahul Nagpal, Principal Director and Head of Paediatrics & Neonatology at the hospital, said survival rates at 24 weeks remain very low, but timely intervention and strict infection control helped the child avoid major complications such as brain bleeding and severe infections.

Senior neonatologist Dr. Shradha Joshi said the baby was discharged after three months at a weight of 1.8 kg. He is now six months old and weighs 6 kg, with normal vision, hearing and brain scan reports. PTI NSM NB