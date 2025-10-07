Delhi hospital corrects elderly woman's heart rhythm disorder with capsule-size pacemaker

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 66-year-old woman underwent a minimally invasive procedure in which a capsule-sized, wireless device was implanted in her heart to correct a cardiac rhythm disorder, with the hospital claiming it to be India's first such procedure for the condition.

The woman visited the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after experiencing palpitations and imbalance for several months.

She was recently diagnosed with Sick Sinus Syndrome, a condition where the heart's natural pacemaker (sinus node) fails to maintain a regular rhythm, the hospital said in a statement.

She was advised to undergo pacemaker implantation, but was hesitant about conventional surgery and having a visible device.

Dr Vanita Arora, Clinical Lead, Cardiac Electrophysiology, at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, offered her a pioneering, transcathter alternative -- the Atrial Aveir Leadless Pacemaker, a capsule-sized device which can be implanted in the right upper chamber of the heart without surgery.

The procedure was performed without any complications on Sunday, Dr Arora said.

The patient has recovered well and has already started walking. She will be discharged on Tuesday, she said.

The technology offers new hope to patients who require pacing support in the upper chamber for SND but are apprehensive about traditional surgery or carrying a visible device, Dr Arora said.

"By eliminating leads and surgical pockets, it provides a safer, trans catheter minimally invasive solution that preserves the natural motion of the heart. Our patient, who had been distressed with palpitations and dizziness for months, responded beautifully to the procedure and was able to walk within hours," she said.

"This marks India's first successful case of Atrial Aveir Leadless Pacemaker implantation, a breakthrough in transcatheter minimally invasive cardiac rhythm management," the statement said. PTI PLB ARI