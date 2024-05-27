Delhi hospital fire: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj calls meeting

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has called for a meeting on Monday to discuss the east Delhi hospital fire that killed seven newborns, officials said.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and Health department officials will be present, they said and added that there will also be discussions on the ongoing heatwave conditions.

The private neonatal hospital in Vivek Vihar where the seven newborns died and five were injured in the blaze was operating despite the expiry of its license. It also did not have qualified doctors and no clearance from the Fire department, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner, and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday. PTI SLB SZM