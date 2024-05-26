Delhi hospital fire: NCPCR deploys team to investigate, says Priyank Kanoongo

New Delhi: The NCPCR has deployed a team to probe into the fire incident at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that left seven newborns dead.

The blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital around 11:30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital.

In a post on X, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo said the commission has taken cognisance of the fire incident and the newborns' deaths.

An NCPCR team will visit the hospital to investigate the incident, Kanoongo said.