Delhi hospital molestation: Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges inaction by chief secretary, bureaucrat's office denies claim

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday claimed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar "chose not to respond" to a note asking him to constitute a committee to probe alleged molestation of women workers at a Delhi government hospital, a charge denied by the bureaucrat's office.

While Kumar's office said an action taken report (ATR) has been submitted in the matter, Bharadwaj said it is very surprising that the report was "leaked" to the media and demanded strict action against the chief secretary for this.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj had directed Kumar to constitute an enquiry committee to look into the allegations of molestation of women contractual workers in Burari Government Hospital. The minister sought an ATR from the chief secretary in the matter within six hours of receiving the note.

A woman, working as a housekeeping staff on a contract basis in Burari Government Hospital, has accused her manager and three supervisors of molesting and harassing her and two other employees, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, her manager and three supervisors of the firm that provides multitasking manpower to the hospital have been booked and asked to join the probe, they said.

In a statement on Monday, Bharadwaj said what was reported from the Burari hospital was "very shocking" and it required immediate action by the government machinery.

It is "very unfortunate" that even in the case of such highly sensitive allegations, the chief secretary "chose not to respond" to the urgent note sent to him, he said.

He further said, "One can imagine how the elected government functions... how will the safety of women be ensured when the chief secretary doesn't act on an urgent note? This is when so much hue and cry has been created by the Delhi unit of the BJP on this particular incident. Will the BJP now demand action against the chief secretary?" The minister said a dak-rider (messenger) was sent to the chief secretary's residence on Sunday with the urgent note issued by him.

"However, the staff at the residence of Mr Naresh Kumar did not accept the ... note, saying that they have instructions not to accept any note. After that, the note was sent to the chief secretary through e-mail... and the note also was physically delivered at his residence this morning," Bharadwaj said.

After the recent amendment of the GNCTD Act by the Centre, the elected Delhi government has no control over bureaucrats, he rued.

"The officers are only accountable to the LG. Whenever any untoward incident happens, questions are asked from the elected government. However, all the control over the officers lies with the LG," he said.

The chief secretary's office rubbished Bharadwaj's allegations.

Kumar has submitted to Bharadwaj the ATR on the allegations levelled by the women workers of the hospital, it said.

The report contains a pointwise response on every issue raised in the note dated December 24, it said.

The report also "expressed surprise" over the ruling AAP's official handle on X posting Bharadwaj's note within the six-hour deadline.

The note was sent to the chief secretary on email and was physically delivered to him at 10:10 am on Christmas, Kumar's office said.

It said Bharadwaj's office is "highly compromised" and his official notes are being passed to a political party much before being sent to the chief secretary or the chief vigilance officer.

"Therefore, it is being proposed separately to the NCCSA (National Capital Civil Services Authority) to place the PS to Hon'ble Minister (Health) under suspension and initiate major penalty proceedings against him in terms of Rule 5 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1965 for engaging in political activities," the report said.

According to the report, Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) members of the hospital interacted with all available women staff individually on Monday and enquired about any sexual harassment incidents that they might have faced or may be facing at their workplace.

Later, Bharadwaj said that a section of the media is calling his office claiming that they have received the ATR from the chief secretary.

"This is very surprising that CS Naresh Kumar's office leaked the ATR to the media. This raises doubts about the political neutrality of CS Naresh Kumar and strict disciplinary action should be taken against him and officers working with him for leaking the report to the media," he said.

The said ATR report also contains the ICC report and leaking it will create bias and prejudice against the complainants, he asserted.

"This ICC report which has been shared widely by the CS office with the media will also prejudice the police investigation which is at a very nascent stage. This will in turn help the men who are accused of sexual harassment and asking sexual favours from poor contractual women workers," he added.

Bharadwaj also accused the chief secretary's office and the vigilance department of sharing official notes with the media for the last many months.