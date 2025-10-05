Delhi hospital organises walkathon to promote heart health, fitness

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Sunday organised a walkathon from its premises to Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat, covering a distance of 3.6 km, to promote heart health and fitness among citizens.

The event, themed 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', saw the participation of over a thousand people, according to a statement.

Abhay Verma, BJP Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest.

Among other dignitaries present were Major General Sanjeev Singh, Col. U.S. Chauhan (Kargil Warrior), Gaurav Jain, Executive Member of the Parmanand Group of Hospitals, Dr. Sagar Raj Gopal, CEO of Sant Parmanand Hospital, Civil Lines, and Col. (Dr.) S.K. Singh, CEO of Sant Parmanand Hospital, Kashmere Gate.

Each participant received a complimentary kit containing a T-shirt, cap, refreshment, medal, certificate and discount coupons.

The hospital in a statement said such initiatives aim to spread awareness in the community about the importance of fitness as the key to a healthy and long life. PTI SLB NB NB