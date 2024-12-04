Delhi hospital reports 50 pc hepatitis A positivity rate in Oct, attributes contaminated food for spread

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reported a 50 per cent positivity rate for hepatitis A in October, with contaminated street food consumption and poor hygiene in food handling being attributed as contributing to the spread, according to a recent study.

Advertisment

Out of 145 samples tested in October, more than 70 came back positive, the study revealed.

Sources such as contaminated street food and poor hygiene practices have fuelled the spread, highlighting the risks of unsafe water and food consumption, it said.

Dr Usha Dhir, Chairman of Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery at the hospital, cited two cases their team handled.

Advertisment

In the first case, a 28-year-old fitness enthusiast from an affluent background contracted hepatitis A after consuming ice cubes in a drink he had at a high-end club in New Delhi.

The patient developed high fever, abdominal pain and tests showed that his liver function was severely compromised, with GPT (Glutamic-pyruvic transaminase) levels at 7,000.

In another case, a 24-year-old man from Agra, initially diagnosed with fever and jaundice, was later found to be suffering from fulminant hepatic failure due to hepatitis A, which progressed to hepatic encephalopathy, a life-threatening condition.

Advertisment

His condition worsened after taking common fever medicines. Upon arrival at the hospital, his liver was severely damaged, requiring an urgent liver transplant.

Dr Dhir emphasised the need for stricter regulations on food vendors, ice manufacturers and water safety to prevent the spread of the disease.

"This virus is avoidable, yet families are undergoing immense emotional and financial stress due to preventable infections," he said. PTI NSM NSM ARD ARD