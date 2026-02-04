Delhi hospital sets Guinness world records by screening over 500 women for cervical cancer

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A private hospital in Delhi has entered the Guinness Book of World Records on Wednesday by collecting the highest number of samples during a cervical cancer screening camp within an eight-hour window.

During the mega screening camp in Budh Vihar, the Novaneo Hospital screened over 500 women and collected Pap and HPV samples between 9 am and 5 pm, an official statement said.

The camp, organised in association with the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and in collaboration with the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, at the hospital’s campus, marked one of the largest single-day cervical cancer screening efforts in the region, it said.

According to the statement, the initiative focused on early detection of cervical cancer, one of the most common yet preventable cancers among women in India.

Besides sample collection, doctors and healthcare workers provided counselling on risk factors, early symptoms and the importance of regular screening, while women requiring further evaluation were guided on follow-up care, it added.

“Medical teams from both hospitals conducted examinations and awareness sessions to emphasise that timely diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates,” the statement said.

The camp highlighted the role of hospital-led outreach programmes in bridging gaps between specialised medical care and community healthcare needs, the organisers said.

They said that partnering with the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal enabled the initiative to reach a large number of women through its grassroots network.

Both institutions said they plan to conduct similar outreach programmes to expand access to preventive healthcare and early diagnosis across Delhi.