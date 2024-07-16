Delhi hospital shooting: Doctors call off strike after govt assurance

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Resident Doctors' Association of the GTB Hospital which was on an indefinite strike to demand better security measures in the wake of a shooting incident on Tuesday called off its stir following an assurance from the Delhi government.

In a development aimed at addressing security issues, a meeting was held with Danish Ashraf, Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, GNCTD, along with RDA members, the MD of GTBH, and other officials.

"The health department has assured us that they will look into our demands," the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) members said.

"Key decisions taken during the meeting included the immediate replacement of the current security company tender with a two-layer security system to bolster infrastructure, pending consultation with H&FW due to legal considerations," it said in the statement.

The installation of metal detector gates and handheld devices at all entry points was also approved to be coordinated with H&FW, PWD, and security service providers.

Enhancing security measures further, barricading at entry points will be promptly implemented by the security agency with regular monitoring.

Ensuring law and order within the hospital and college campuses will involve regular police rounds and the maintenance of round registers under CMO supervision, it said.

Rapid Response Teams will be formed equipped with proper communication tools and physically fit personnel to ensure swift emergency responses.

Additionally, plans were made for deploying armed guards at the entry points and critical areas such as emergency wards and the blood bank, in collaboration with H&FW and Delhi Police, Regular monitoring of security services.

Other measures agreed upon include the implementation of proper emergency exit systems, effective CCTV coverage, recruitment of essential staff like nursing orderly and technicians, and the provision of sufficient waiting areas for attendants in emergency zones.

Strict enforcement of entry for the patient's relatives only by gate pass and centralization of patient trolley/wheelchair systems in emergency areas were also highlighted.

The RDA representative said that they had signed the letter to call off the strike.

In a case of mistaken identity, a 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday after which the doctors went on an indefinite strike the next day.

The strike commenced at 9 am on Monday, affecting routine patient care in all non-emergency areas, according to members of the doctors' association. PTI NSM SLB AS AS