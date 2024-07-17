Delhi hospital shooting: One more accused held

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended one more accused in the GTB Hospital firing case, officials said.

In a case of mistaken identity, 32-year-old Riyazuddin was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday.

The police on Monday nabbed two accused -- Faiz (20) from Loni in Uttar Pradesh and Farhan from Delhi's Chauhan Banger area -- but said they did not fire the shots on Sunday evening, but provided logistic support to the main accused.

"We have apprehended one accused and questioning him," a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

