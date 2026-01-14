Delhi hosts 'Campus to Market' Startup Yuva Festival 2026

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Campus to Market – Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026', according to a statement.

The festival is aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem and promoting student-led innovation in the national capital.

The event, organised by the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

The Union minister and the chief minister interacted with students, startup founders, teachers, and investors, and reviewed an exhibition showcasing innovations, prototypes, and business models developed by young entrepreneurs from universities, colleges, and technical institutions, the statement said.

Chaudhary said, "India's demographic advantage can be fully realised only when young people are provided opportunities to develop skills beyond formal qualifications." He emphasised the need for competence and practical capabilities, not just degrees, and highlighted the importance of skill-based education and experiential learning under the National Education Policy.

Recalling earlier limitations of the education system, he said students who did not fit into conventional academic frameworks often lacked opportunities. However, he noted that this mindset is changing, with a growing focus on real-world exposure and skill development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the youth of today are no longer confined to being job seekers but are increasingly emerging as job creators.

She said that student startups in Delhi are offering innovative solutions to social, environmental, and technological challenges.

Referring to the growing startup ecosystem in the country, she said the Delhi government is working to integrate education, skills, and entrepreneurship to position the capital as the Startup Capital of India.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi government is building a structured ecosystem that connects students with industry, mentors, and investors. He stated that the Startup Yuva Festival reflects this approach, bringing together 11 universities, 12 colleges, and 19 ITIs on a single platform.

Sood added that over 75,000 students and young people are currently associated with entrepreneurship programmes in Delhi, with more than 470 startups under incubation.

These startups have generated revenues of around Rs 500–600 crore and created employment opportunities, he said. He also mentioned that the government aims to develop 5,000 startups by 2035 under the proposed Delhi Startup Policy.

As part of the festival, students were given an opportunity to present their ideas to investors and industry experts under the 'Campus to Market' initiative.

Out of more than 700 applications, over 60 startups participated in the expo, with 20 shortlisted for live pitching. The top six startups were awarded equity-free grants of Rs 10 lakh each, while the top 100 received grants of Rs 1 lakh each, it added.