Delhi hosts first Global Wildlife Fair to promote eco-tourism

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday launched a "first-of-its-kind" event to promote eco-tourism and showcase the national capital's rich biodiversity, officials said.

The three-day event titled Global Wildlife Fair-2025 is being held at the Constitution Club of India. Organised by the Tourism Department, the opening session was attended by Delhi Minister for Art, Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra. The fair will draw to a close on October 12.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Mishra said the government aims to position Delhi as a hub for eco-tourism and wildlife in the next few years.

He said while tourism in the national capital has largely revolved around heritage sites such as the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, the focus will now extend to natural attractions and biodiversity zones.

"Delhi is home to diverse species of birds and mammals, along with unique ecological areas such as biodiversity parks, the Yamuna riverbank, and the Ridge. Unfortunately, these aspects of Delhi's natural heritage have been neglected for decades," Mishra said.

The minister announced that the government will soon start weekly nature walks and other initiatives to promote wildlife and eco-tourism, supported by state resources and coordination among stakeholders.

Highlighting the city's potential, Mishra said the Delhi government is committed to reviving and preserving its natural habitats.

"With collective efforts of committed individuals, Delhi can emerge as a global centre for eco-tourism," he said, adding that the initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote sustainable and nature-based tourism across India. PTI SHB RHL