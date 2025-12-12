Delhi hotels, clubs, restro-pubs must possess Fire NOC, abide by fire-safety norms: Excise dept

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The excise department of Delhi government has directed all hotel, club and restaurant (HCR) licensees to strictly comply with fire-safety norms, warning that any lapse will invite strict action including suspension or cancellation of licences, days after a fire at a Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives.

The department also strictly prohibited the use of any firecrackers, including electric firecrackers within the licensed premises, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Referring to an earlier circular issued on May 30, 2024, the department reminded establishments with gross floor area of 90 sqm or more to renew their Fire NOC before expiry, and ensure adherence to prescribed safety norms. Eateries below 90 sqm have also been instructed to maintain adequate fire-prevention arrangements.

"All HCR licensees must ensure possession of a valid Fire NOC and maintain all compliant fire-safety measures. Safety equipment should remain fully functional," Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Tanvir Ahmad said in the circular.

The circular cautioned that non-compliance will invite action under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, including suspension or cancellation of licences.

The copies of the circular have also been sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police for strict enforcement.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had directed that establishments lacking fire-safety equipment or violating prescribed standards must face action.

She issued a slew of directions during a high-level review meeting with the dire department at the Delhi Secretariat.