Delhi: House help held for stealing gold, diamond jewellery

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A domestic help accused of stealing gold and diamond jewellery from her employer’s house in Delhi's Dwarka was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, police said on Monday.

Gold and diamond ornaments were recovered from the help, Laxmi Rani Bansal, who hails from Damoh, they said.

According to police, a complaint was received on January 22 regarding the theft of jewellery. An e-FIR under relevant section of the BNS was registered at the Sector-23 police station in Dwarka.

Police investigation identified Bansal as a suspect as she was found missing from her rented accommodation soon after the theft came to light.

Her call detail records were analysed, which indicated that she had travelled to her native place in Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, with assistance from local police in Madhya Pradesh, the team conducted a raid at her house in village Pathariya in Damoh district, police said.

The police team recovered two gold bangles, one pair of gold earrings, one pair of diamond earrings, one gold pendant with earrings set, and one gold necklace with earrings set, which were allegedly part of the stolen property, police said.

She was arrested and the recovered jewellery was seized as per law, police added.