Delhi: Huge tree falls on vehicles in Kaklaji amid rain, father-daughter critically injured

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A massive tree fell on moving vehicles in Kalkaji area amid incessant rain in Delhi on Thursday morning, critically injuring a 50-year-old man and his daughter who were passing by on a motorcycle, police said.

The incident was 0captured on a CCTV footage in which the huge tree, inches away from footpath, can be seen uprooting from the road and falling on unaware commuters.

The tree fell some vehicles, including a motorcycle in which the man and his daughter were travelling. A video from the spot showed the woman trapped between the fallen tree and the bike as several people holding umbrellas gathered around and tried to help rescue her and her father.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said at approximately 9.50 am, an old roadside neem tree suddenly fell in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji.

As a result, two individuals riding a motorcycle, identified as Sudhir Kumar (50) and his daughter Priya (22), were trapped beneath the fallen tree, he said.

Local police responded swiftly to the PCR call, he said, adding that immediate rescue operations were initiated.

The officer added that a JCB machine was arranged on priority, and due to the collective and timely efforts of the police team, both injured individuals were safely extricated and shifted to hospital through CATS Ambulance for medical attention, the DCP said.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Trauma Centre, the DCP said.

The area was secured and traffic was regulated accordingly to avoid further disruption. A hydraulic crane was deployed to remove the tree and clear the road, the police said.

Municipal authorities have been alerted to assess the damage and carry out necessary pruning in the area to prevent further incidents, the officials added. PTI SSJ NB