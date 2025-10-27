Delhi: Husband sent to fortnight-long judicial custody in cruelty, abetment to suicide case

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A Delhi court has remanded a 32-year-old man to 14 days of judicial custody in a case of inflicting cruelty and abetting his wife to commit suicide.

Judicial magistrate Satendra Pal Singh was hearing a plea seeking judicial custody of the accused, Vasu Bubna.

In an order dated October 25, the court noted the investigation officer's submissions, according to which, Bubna's arrest was necessary for proper investigation and securing his presence in the court.

"It is apprised by the IO that the postmortem report of the victim is awaited. The suicide note is to be authenticated by the forensic science laboratory (FSL), and the investigation is ongoing with respect to the occurrence of the incident," the court noted.

It also noted the public prosecutor's submissions that the possibility of the husband fleeing the law could not be ruled out.

"In view of the facts and circumstances of the present case, sufficient grounds are made out for remanding the accused to judicial custody.

"Accordingly, the accused, Vasu Bubna, is remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, and is directed to be produced again on November 7," the court said.

Bubna was arrested on October 24 by a team from the Laxmi Nagar Police Station and booked for abetment of suicide and cruelty.

The wife, Ekta Jain, was found dead in her house on October 21.

Advocate Atul Jain appeared on behalf of her family.