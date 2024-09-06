Delhi: Ice cream vendor suffers bullet injury as two assailants misfire in Govindpuri

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old ice cream vendor in southeast Delhi suffered a bullet injury in his head after two bike-borne assailants missed the target, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at Ravidas Marg near a bus stand at Govindpuri on Thursday night, they said.

According to an officer, the police staff, patrolling around the area, immediately rushed to the spot and found that two persons on a bike opened fire at the ice cream seller, Vijay Muarya, who was lying in a pool of blood. He had a bullet injury in his head.

Maurya was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is under treatment in critical condition, the officer said.

Maurya had been selling ice creams on a cart for the last two years at the same place and temporarily lived in the ice cream godown at DDA Flats in Govind Puri, he said.

His wife and two children live in his home town in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, to whom he would send money every week, the officer said.

Another officer said two empty cartridges were also found on the spot. The crime team was immediately called and necessary search and seizures were done.

The officer said the initial investigation suggested that the accused had come there to attack a man identified as Jagdish alias Jagga but the bullet misfired and hit Maurya.

The statement of Jagga has been recorded, the officer added.

A case under sections 109(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at Govindpuri police station and teams have been formed to nab the accused. PTI ALK HIG