Delhi: IGI Airport compliance officer assaulted outside hotel in Dwarka, FIR lodged

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A compliance officer working with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport was assaulted using an iron rod near a hotel here after he asked a car driver to stop honking, an official said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place in Dwarka Sector-13 on Saturday evening. The 31-year-old, a resident of Raj Nagar Part-II, was attacked by an unidentified man who fled with his car after the incident.

Acording to the FIR lodged, the victim and his wife were entering the hotel around 4.30 pm when a car behind them started honking repeatedly.

Upon objecting, the driver got out of his vehicle and engaged in a heated exchange, the FIR read.

Despite his wife's attempts to calm the man, the accused allegedly pulled out a rod-like weapon from the car and assaulted the victim on the head and body, it said.

Police arrived shortly after receiving a PCR call and took the injured to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where he was discharged after treatment.

An FIR was lodged at Dwarka North police station following his complaint and medical report. Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

"Initially, we got to know that the accused used to go to gym at that area. He will be nabbed soon," a senior police officer said. PTI BM OZ OZ