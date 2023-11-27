Delhi: IIPA to study social impact of proposed waste water treatment plant project

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has assigned the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) a study for assessing the social impact of a proposed waste water treatment plant project at Tajpur Khurd village here, officials said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the land and building department in a notification had stated that the lieutenant governor intends to acquire 19.14 bighas (around four acres) of land at the village in South West Delhi for constructing the treatment plant for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The IIPA has been assigned as the social impact assessment unit to carry out the social impact assessment study in relation to the proposed land acquisition, the notification said.

The assessment will involve consultation with stakeholders and public, survey and public hearing, the officials said and added that the assessment report and social impact plan would be prepared in a six months period.

The IIPA has also been assigned a social impact study related to the proposed acquisition of 9.12 bighas of land at Sabhapur Shahdara village for construction of the Sonia Vihar police station.

The land acquisition for both the projects will take place after the social impact studies are completed and reports are in the public domain through websites as well as leaflets, posters and public hearings in affected areas, the officials said.

This will help find people who would be impacted either by way of land acquisition or due to the projects themselves, they said. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB