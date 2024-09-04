Delhi: Ill-effects of overspeeding to be shown on big screen

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The cinema goers in the national capital will soon be seeing a public service announcement on the big screen cautioning them about the ill-effects of overspeeding.

The Delhi government's Transport Department has developed a 30-second public service announced similar to the anti-tobacco campaign, an official said.

It has been shared with all district magistrates with the recommendation that it should be screened in cinema halls, he added.

According to the Delhi Police data, a total of 1,432 and 1,428, cases of fatal accidents were reported in 2023 and 2022, respectively, in the national capital.

The announcement aims to raise awareness about the dangers of over-speeding and promote responsible driving habits among the public, said the official.

According to the official, they are working on creating road safety awareness and are also in the process of identifying accident prone spots, preparing a heat map pinpointing crash locations.

The department has also been cracking down on unregistered e-rickshaws plying in the national capital. PTI SLB AS AS