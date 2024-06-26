Delhi: Illegal arms supplier nabbed, 10 pistols recovered

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi Police Special Cell has nabbed a man from near Samalkha in southwest Delhi and recovered 10 sophisticated pistols from him, officials on Wednesday said.

The accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, had brought the pistols to deliver to the members of a foreign based gangster in the national capital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said the accused is involved in trafficking of illicit arms for over four years and has recently been released on bail from jail.

After getting released, he continued his arms trafficking activities as he was in contact with illegal arms manufacturers based in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Kaushik said the accused contacted suppliers and receivers of illicit arms through social media platform.

He would procure illicit arms at Rs 12,000 per piece and sell it for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per piece in Delhi and NCR, the officer said. The officer further said the accused last week received an offer to supply illicit arms at a lucrative rate of Rs 45,000 per piece in Delhi to the associate of one dreaded gangster based abroad and was paid money for ten pistols.

The accused agreed to supply the consignment and reached at pre decided place. While he was waiting to deliver the consignment, a team of the Special Cell nabbed him on a secret tip off. PTI ALK AS AS