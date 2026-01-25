Delhi: Illegal unit making tubes for spurious cosmetic products busted

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal manufacturing unit in outernorth Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area that was allegedly producing tubes for spurious cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, an official said on Sunday. Police said a targeted raid was conducted at an industrial unit in Sector-3 in Bawana, where a fully functional setup engaged in fabricating counterfeit packaging was found. During the search, police said they recovered high-end machinery, large quantities of raw material and thousands of empty tubes bearing the labels of popular cosmetic and pharmaceutical brands.

Police said the unit was being operated by the accused, Pramod Kumar Gupta, who supplied the empty tubes to another filling and manufacturing facility located in Bijwasan. The owner of the Bawana unit is currently based in Vietnam, the officer mentioned. According to the officer, the accused -- Shree Ram, Gaurav Bhagat, Pramod Kumar Gupta, Rahul Aggarwal and Anil Rawat -- have already been arrested in the case. The raid led to the seizure of two body maker machines used for tube fabrication, along with hundreds of empty tubes of various brands of hair removal cream, wrinkle cream and mosquito repellent, officials said.

In a follow-up operation, the crime branch intercepted a key link in the supply chain. Syed Feroz Hasan (34), a resident of Lucknow who runs a cosmetic shop in Sadar Bazar, was found to be allegedly distributing spurious cream in the local market after procuring it from co-accused, police said, adding that he has been bound down. Police said efforts are underway to trace linkages, including sources of raw material and the wider distribution network, to dismantle the entire racket. PTI BM BM MPL MPL