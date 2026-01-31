Delhi: IMD forecasts slight dip in max, min temperatures for Sunday; thunderstorm, light rain likely

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, marginally below normal, as the IMD said February is likely to be dry and warmer than usual in the capital, predicting below-normal rainfall compared to previous years.

No rainfall was recorded in the city during the past twenty-four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has forecast a fall in maximum temperature on Sunday, with the minimum temperature likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius and the maximum expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms accompanied by light rain are likely over the city.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 1.7 notches below the season's average.

Station-wise data showed that minimum temperature was logged at 6.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's principle observatory, 8.1 degrees Celsius at Palam, 7.1 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 7.7 degrees Celsius at the Ridge, and 6.6 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

Maximum temperatures ranged between 19.8 and 21.8 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded the highest maximum at 21.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Safdarjung at 21.5 degrees Celsius and Palam at 21.0 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ridge logged highs of 19.8 degrees Celsius and 19.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the IMD, rainfall over northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, is likely to remain below the Long Period Average in February.

Long Period Average refers to the average rainfall or temperature for a region, calculated using weather data from around thirty years, and is used as a benchmark for normal climatic conditions for a given period.

The weather department has forecast above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures during the month, indicating fewer cold nights and warmer afternoons as winter conditions recede earlier than usual.

Cold wave days over parts of northwest India, including Delhi, are also expected to remain below normal, a pattern meteorologists attribute to weakening La Nina conditions.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 315.

The Nehru Nagar station recorded the most polluted conditions, logging an AQI of 426.

Three among the 39 monitoring stations across the capital recorded AQI in the 'severe' category, while 24 recorded 'very poor', and 12 registered 'poor' air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' range from February 1 to February 3.

The AQI was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am on Saturday, with an AQI reading of 278, CPCB data showed. PTI SGV ARB ARB