Delhi: IMD, Greenpeace India launch project issuing heatwave warnings to street vendors, workers

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Greenpeace India launched a pilot project to deliver heatwave warnings to street vendors and outdoor workers in Delhi in simple, local languages, officials said on Thursday.

The IMD called it a "landmark initiative" making weather forecasts more inclusive and accessible.

"Vendor networks across Delhi and the IMD have joined hands to ensure heatwave warnings reach the community," a statement said.

Under the project, the IMD's daily forecasts and heat alerts are simplified and translated into local languages.

These messages are shared through community WhatsApp groups and displayed at vending carts, labour chowks and waste collection points via posters and handwritten notices.

Led by Greenpeace India, in partnership with informal worker groups and the IMD, the initiative puts workers most exposed to heat, such as street vendors, gig workers, and daily wagers, at the centre of climate resilience efforts. PTI GVS MPL MPL