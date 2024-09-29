Delhi in panic due to recent firing incidents, LG's priorities unclear: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday claimed that there is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi, questioning the role and priorities of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena amidst rising law and order concerns.

"Delhi has 209 police stations. Why doesn't the LG visit them? Whenever there is work related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), he goes with the commissioner, and for Public Works Department (PWD) matters, he takes the secretary along," Bharadwaj alleged.

"For Delhi Jal Board issues, he will take all three involved. He inspects the sites, makes remarks, takes photos, and claims the work was done under his direction, even though it is the Delhi government's responsibility," Bharadwaj added.

"There is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi today. I can say with full responsibility that such a situation has never existed in my Delhi before," Bharadwaj added, underscoring the growing concerns about public safety in the capital.

Referring to a recent shooting inside a showroom in Narayana, Bharadwaj questioned, "When will the LG visit Narayana, where bullets were fired inside a showroom? In Gulabi Bargh, Rs 3.45 crore was looted from a businessman. Will the LG visit that place? And in Mahipalpur, Goldy Brar is demanding Rs 5 crore. When will the LG address that?" The AAP minister further demanded that the LG take the police commissioner and the home minister with him to visit these crime scenes.

The statement from the minister comes amid a surge in crime in the city, raising questions about the adequacy of law enforcement and the administration's response to maintaining order.