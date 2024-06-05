Delhi: INDIA bloc nominees fare better in assembly segments held by Kejriwal, 2 AAP ministers

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) INDIA bloc candidates might have lost the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, but they have got more votes than their BJP rivals in the assembly segments held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain.

However, the nominees of the opposition alliance failed to fare better in those assembly segments held by other Delhi ministers including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The BJP made a clean sweep for a straight third time winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, forcing the AAP-Congress alliance to draw a blank.

Kejriwal is MLA from the New Delhi assembly constituency that falls under the parliamentary constituency of the same name.

AAP's Somnath Bharti received more votes than BJP's Bansuri Swaraj from Kejriwal's assembly constituency. Bharti polled 29,257 votes while his opponent bagged 26,995 votes.

Interestingly, Bharti got less votes than Swaraj in the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency from where he is the sitting MLA. Swaraj led with 43,623 votes against Bharti's 39,700 votes.

In Greater Kailash assembly constituency, which is held by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Bharti was far behind Swaraj who polled over 59,600 votes. Bharti could only manage to get 41,524 votes.

Similar was the fate of AAP's South Delhi candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan in Kalkaji assembly seat held by Delhi Education Minister Atishi. In her constituency, Pahalwan polled 43,606 votes against BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who got over 55,000 votes.

However, Pahalwan was luckier than Bharti in the fact that he got more votes than his rival in Tughlakabad from where he is the MLA. Pahalwan got over 53,700 votes while Bidhuri polled 48,608 votes.

The BJP had launched a sustained campaign against AAP over graft allegations against its leaders.

In Patparganj assembly constituency held by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy case, BJP's East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra got over 79,000 votes while AAP's Kuldeep Kumar got 49,845 votes.

Malhotra also polled more votes than Kumar in Shahdara, where the sitting MLA is Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Kumar secured less votes than Malhotra in Kondli, from where he had won the assembly polls in 2020. Kumar got 57,985 votes as against Malhotra's 59,551 votes in in Kondli, which is also a reserved constituency.

In Shakur Basti assembly segment, which is held by another jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, BJP's Chandni Chowk poll pick Praveen Khandelwal received 63,264 votes as against Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal, who polled 29,934 votes.

However, in Ballimaran, the assembly constituency of Delhi minister Imran Hussain, Agarwal polled much more votes than Khandelwal. The veteran Congress leader got 62,330 votes as against Khandelwal's 33,436 votes.

In North-East Delhi's Babarpur assembly seat, where city Environment Minister Gopal Rai is the incumbent MLA, Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar got more votes than BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

Kumar received 75,047 votes as against Tiwari's 59,132.

However, in Timarpur, which falls under the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, and where Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly, is the incumbent MLA, Tiwari fared much better than Kumar.

In Najafgarh segment, which is held by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, AAP's Mahabal Mishra received less votes than his rival Kamaljeet Sehrawat. PTI SLB VIT SLB KVK KVK