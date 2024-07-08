Delhi: India Youth Front holds protest against exam irregularities

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, on Monday protested against the irregularities in exams, including the controversy-ridden NEET, at the Jantar Mantar here.

In a press conference last week, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said the IYF will hold a protest against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) medical entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. PTI NIT OZ RHL RHL