Delhi: India Youth Front protests against irregularities in competitive exams

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing the youth wings of INDIA bloc parties, held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday against irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha chief Fahad Alam, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) national in-charge Anurag and other leaders were present at the protest.

The India Youth Front (IYF) demanded the resignation of the Union education minister, dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and a re-exam of NEET as soon as possible, the IYC said in a statement.

Srinivas alleged in the statement that the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were running away from the issue of rigging and paper leaks in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

Modi has time for Mann Ki Baat but does not have enough time for the country's youngsters to openly discuss the NEET-UG issue in Parliament. The Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded a discussion on this issue but the Modi government is silent, Srinivas further alleged.

The prime minister should take the education minister's resignation, cancel NEET-UG as soon as possible and conduct a fresh exam, he demanded.

Several youngsters demanding a re-examination of NEET-UG were present at the protest site.

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 for more than 24 lakh candidates.

The results, announced on June 4, were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. PTI NIT SZM