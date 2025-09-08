Delhi: Inter-state child trafficking gang busted, 6 infants rescued

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) An inter-state child trafficking racket was busted here, following which six infants, all under the age of one, were rescued, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, 10 members of the gang, allegedly involved in the illegal buying and selling of children, have been arrested.

A six-month-old infant, who had been trafficked, was traced and recovered safely within 48 hours during the operation, police added.

A senior police officer mentioned that the operation was launched following a tip-off about the network operating across Delhi and neighbouring states.

"The gang members were targeting vulnerable families and hospitals for trafficking children. Timely action by the police ensured the lives of these children were saved," the officer stated.

The gang was allegedly active in arranging illegal adoption and the sale of infants for money. Investigators said the accused used to lure poor families and also tried to procure newborns from hospitals through contacts.

The racket came to light after surveillance and inputs developed by the staff of the southeast district police. Following the arrests, further investigation is on to identify other members of the syndicate and the beneficiaries who may have purchased children, the police stated.

Further details about the operation will be shared by the Delhi Police in a press conference at its headquarters on Monday.